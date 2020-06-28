Hyderabad

Virus patient’s ‘goodbye’ clip goes viral

A video of a COVID-19 patient, who died allegedly after indicating that oxygen supply to him was cut off despite his pleas, went viral on social media on Sunday.

The 34-year old patient, undergoing treatment at Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda, died on Thursday. In the video, the patient, seen with nasal prongs for oxygen supply, indicated that he was not able to breathe and bid goodbye to his father and others.

However, hospital authorities denied the allegation. “He was provided with oxygen support all the time and nasal prongs were seen in the video. The patient suffered from a heart attack which was induced by COVID-19,” said Chest Hospital Superintendent, Mahaboob Khan.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2020 11:37:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/virus-patients-goodbye-clip-goes-viral/article31940948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY