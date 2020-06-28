Virus patient’s ‘goodbye’ clip goes viral

A video of a COVID-19 patient, who died allegedly after indicating that oxygen supply to him was cut off despite his pleas, went viral on social media on Sunday.
The 34-year old patient, undergoing treatment at Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda, died on Thursday. In the video, the patient, seen with nasal prongs for oxygen supply, indicated that he was not able to breathe and bid goodbye to his father and others.
However, hospital authorities denied the allegation. “He was provided with oxygen support all the time and nasal prongs were seen in the video. The patient suffered from a heart attack which was induced by COVID-19,” said Chest Hospital Superintendent, Mahaboob Khan.
