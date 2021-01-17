Virus patient found dead

A septuagenarian on Sunday was found dead on the premises of a corporate hospital in Kondapur where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection.

Madhapur police said the victim identified as K. Narayana (77), a resident of Kondapur, ended his life by jumping from the second floor of the hospital building.

A native of Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district, he had been admitted to the hospital on January 13 and since then, he was reportedly depressed over his health.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.