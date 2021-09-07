Virtusa donates bus, e-cart to NCDE

IT firm Virtusa Corporation has donated a bus and an e-cart to the National Centre for Divyang Empowerment of the CRPF here.

The NCDE was established to provide training and empower those who lost their limbs fighting for safety and security of the people of the country. A release from Virtusa said the vehicles will facilitate movement of such personnel within the CRPF Shamirpet campus here and to other companies for training purposes. Additional DG, CRPF South Zone, Rashmi Shukla and Virtusa’s senior VP Mohit Sharma and VP Krishna Yedula participated in a function held on Tuesday to hand over the vehicles to NCDE.