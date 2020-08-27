Virtual run for cause of cancer

‘Beat Cancer, Beyond COVID-19’, a virtual run by city-based Grace Cancer Foundation, will be held on October 10.
The run is being hosted to beat the unprecedented times the world is witnessing because of the all-pervading COVID fear.
“In these special circumstances, virtual is the buzzword and therefore this year’s run is being hosted virtually. Cancer has been there for ages, being a big threat to humanity. Many patients and their families suffered enormously because of cancer,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said.
He said that focus on cancer should in no way be reduced despite COVID conditions. “We have to gear up to combat both, and the best way to do that is to keep ourselves fit which in turn boosts our immunity.”
Mr. Sajjanar said runs that keep us fit and help us to conquer cancer and COVID, also help build the much-needed awareness about the disease.
Fashion designer Shilpa Reddy said COVID had compelled and reminded the world of the paramount importance of well-being. “No matter who you are, and what you own, no matter what you will be tomorrow, is all irrelevant if your health is not in good condition. You cannot do anything in your personal or professional life without a fit body, and that happens only when you invest time and energy in health,” she said.
