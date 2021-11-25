Virtual philately expo from Dec. 16

HYDERABAD

Department of Posts will organise the First District Level Virtual Philatelic Exhibition - MANJEERAPEX 2021 - from December 16 to 20.

MANJEERAPEX 2021, hosted on the URL www.manjeerapex2021.com, is a complete package of the virtual exhibition. Philatelists worldwide will be able to view the exhibits from the comforts of their home. Residents of Medak, Sangareddy, Hyderabad and Secunderabad can participate in the competition

However, invitation is open to all. The last date for submission of entry forms is December 5, a release from the department said on Thursday.

India Post, as part of its philatelic promotion programme, sees in philatelic exhibitions a suitable opportunity to demonstrate to general public, in particular to the youth, the cultural and educational values of philately and its attractiveness as a hobby and to promote every aspect of Indian philately, nationally and internationally.

Due to COVID pandemic, the department could not organise a physical exhibition and hence, came up with the new concept of virtual philatelic exhibition. The organisation of virtual philatelic exhibition is a bold new experiment that shows our commitment to spread the knowledge about philately to all the sections of the society and also explore new platforms of communication in today’s digital world, the release added.