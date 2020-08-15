Virtual court connecting mobile van launched in Adilabad

Virtual court connecting mobile van being launched in Adilabad on Saturday.

Adilabad

15 August 2020 23:17 IST

Principal District Judge, Adilabad, MG Priyadarshini, on Friday launched virtual court connecting mobile van.

It is in addition to the virtual control room, established in District Court complex, which is being used by advocates and the general public.

Keeping in view the travails of junior advocates, and impoverished litigant who cannot afford a computer system or internet, the High Court of Telangana, during this COVID-19 pandemic, has introduced the mobile virtual court connecting system, in an attempt to provide seamless effective access to administration of justice.

The virtual court connecting mobile van is stated to go in remote areas taking the administration of justice nearer to stakeholders, Ms. Priyadarshini said.

She requested all the advocates and litigant public to utilise the facility.

District judges Y. Jayaprasad, T. Srinivas Rao, K. Prasad. Bhaskar and Aruna were present at the launch.