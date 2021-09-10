Virtual conference on public health tomorrow

HYDERABAD

10 September 2021 01:09 IST

Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH)-Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) will be jointly hosting the first virtual conference on ‘I-HOPE 2021’ - Indian Health Outcomes Public Health Economics Research Centre’ on September 11, at 5 p.m.

Theme of the conference is ‘Research to Policy’ and it will pivot around - Public Health, Big Data, Health Economics and Policy, which are also IHOPE’s focus areas of work. Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) president Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, National Institute of Biomedical Genomics Prof. Partha Majumdar, Indian Statistical Institute’s Prof. Farzana Afridi, Albright Stonebridge Group’s chief medical officer Dr. Mehul Mehta are the panelists. Log into www. hope20 for registrations.

