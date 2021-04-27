Virtual conference on environment held

HYDERABAD

27 April 2021 19:25 IST

Another session to be conducted in November

As many as 21 research papers from students representing various educational institutions from 12 states were presented in second ‘Pure Earth Environment Conference, 2021’ conducted recently virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Three technical sessions categorized under ‘Environment, Health and COVID-19’ were chaired by scientists/academics like Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University Principal S. Kumàr, J. Ramanamurthy formerly of ISRO, G Naranamma Institute of Technology and Sciences’s M. Aparna, Loyala Academy’s P. Sheshabala, and Akash Sondhi from TERI School of Advanced Studies.

National Institute of Medium, Small & Micro Enterprirses (NIMSME) Director Glory Swaroopa, C. Achalender Reddy of Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS), Pure Earth Foundation president and former DGP M. V. Krishna Rao and VP K. Jayachandra have addressed the 70 plus online participants on environment and health related issues.The next meeting will be held in November later this year. For details, contact: 91-9573947170, pureearthfoundation@gmail.com, a press release said.

