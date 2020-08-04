Virinchi’s COVID licence revoked

After Deccan Hospitals at Somajiguda, the Virinchi Hospitals in Banjara Hills has lost its permission for COVID-19 treatment after Health officials found it to be overcharging patients.
The department is keeping a close watch on major corporate hospitals which are allegedly collecting huge sums for admission and treatment. There have been instances of people paying up to ₹18 lakh for just 16 days of treatment, including ₹40,000 for room charges. Around a month after the State government issued orders announcing maximum rates chargeable by private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, officials announced WhatsApp number (9154170960) to lodge complaints against private hospitals and labs.
According to the orders issued on June 15, charges for the treatment range between ₹4,000 and ₹9,000 per day. Some services were excluded such as charges for high end medicines such as immunoglobulins. After the Whatsapp number was launched, hundreds of complaints were received against private hospitals.
“In spite of clear ceiling guidelines, it has been observed that Virinchi Hospitals, Banjara Hills, has been charging exorbitant rates, improper and surplus billing, and not adhering to the ceiling guidelines. Several complaints were received against the hospital. After inquiring, it was found that the complaints against Virinchi Hospitals lodged by various sources were found to be correct,” Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said.
The patients who are already admitted shall be treated until the time of recovery and charged as per the government orders.
