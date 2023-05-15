Virat Kohli shares sleep mantra for waking up to good health

May 15, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

For someone who gives sleepless nights to the best of bowlers across the world in all three formats of international cricket, Virat Kohli emphasised the importance of quality sleep as one of the most important aspects of a healthy lifestyle.

“When we speak about fitness and health, it is also adequate sleep that helps the body respond better to challenges,” said Mr.Kohli, who signed up as brand ambassador of sleep solution company Duroflex on Monday.

“There were days when I did crazy things that apparently I cannot even think of at this age. For instance, I went to Kolkata to play a three-day match and after remaining unbeaten on a century, I didn’t go to sleep until 6.15 a.m. the next day. Yet, I went out and batted till lunch break. I managed to sleep only during the lunch break and by the time someone woke me up, we had to be on the field for the second session. But these are things I cannot think of doing now,” the 34-year-old said.

Further buttressing the importance of quality sleep, he said, “I strongly believe that sound sleep ensures good mental health. Yes, for me, taking a 30-minute nap during the day when I am playing late-evening T-20 games does mean a lot. It resets my energy levels,” he said, adding, “There are different ways of ensuring quality sleep like reading a book, or having discussions with your life partner. It’s time we make some changes like spending less time on devices.”

Mr.Kohli admitted that he relies on gadgets for monitoring health data such as heart rate. “But it is important to disconnect from everything else for quality sleep,” he said.

What helps him, in his words, is having calming, meditative music on his phone. “We go to bed sharp at 9.45 p.m. and shut ourselves from the rest. And, it is a great thing to wake up with my daughter for sure,” said Mr.Kohli, who has a two-year-old daughter, Vamika.

Duroflex CEO J.Mohanraj and CMD Mathew Chandy said they were excited about partnering with the ace cricketer.