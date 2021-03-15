Viral video lands senior IPS officer in trouble

A video grab of TSWREIS Secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar taking the oath.

Hyderabad

15 March 2021 22:18 IST

Praveen Kumar’s oath at a Buddhist shrine alleged to be prejudicial against a particular religion

Senior IPS officer and Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), R.S. Praveen Kumar has landed in a controversy after a video of him taking an oath against a particular community went viral on the Internet.

The video clearly shows the officer, along with a group of people strongly affirming their disbelief in the existence of a pantheon of gods in a particular religion. This came into light when he launched ‘Swaero Holy Month’ (March 15 to April 14) at the famous Buddhist shrine at Dhulikatta in Peddapalli district here on Monday.

Buddha Vandanam

Taking a cue from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s historic oath on his conversion to Buddhism at Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur of Maharastra in 1956, it had been enacted at Dhulikatta. However, Mr. Kumar tried to distance himself as the video went viral and said he or the Swaero had nothing to do with the oath.

Advertising

Advertising

“One local Buddhist family went on to the stage and recited Buddha Vandanam and they went on to recite the oath reportedly taken by Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the day of his conversion to Buddhism,” Mr. Kumar said in a statement. He clarified that they (Swaero) have no relation with that Buddhist family do not subscribe to what that family has said after Buddha Vandanam on the stage.

“We deeply regret if it has hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. Our organisers have clarified this to all the participants on the stage itself immediately,” he said.

The Additional DGP rank officer said that the Swaero network has people of all religious beliefs and they take the best from all religions and don’t teach any prejudice against any religion, both at homes and in workplaces and celebrate all festivals.

“We work for a just and equal society in the country through education, health awareness, scientific thinking, and economic empowerment, not through hatred,” Mr. Kumar said. However, when contacted for further clarification on the issue, the senior police officer was not available on phone.

Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad had condemned Mr. Kumar’s oath and demanded that the State government transfer him from his current post.