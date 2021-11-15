Violence mars Bandi Sanjay’s interaction with farmers

Chief Minister creating fear, confusion in the minds of ryots, says State BJP chief

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to “divert the attention of the farmers” and “not taking any interest in ensuring paddy coming to the procurement centres is purchased.”

“Farmers are in distress as they are worried about their crop lying in the open, but the procurement is yet to begin. The Chief Minister instead of trying to find a solution has only succeeded in creating fear and confusion among them with his irresponsible statements,” he told the media at different places following his interactions with farmers in Nalgonda district on Monday.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar began a two-day tour to meet farmers and visit the paddy procurement centres to “understand their difficulties and assure them of support.”

Convoy attacked

Even as farmers complained of either non-procurement or partisan approach of the officials in purchasing paddy, the TRS supporters and partymen tried to obstruct the programme with black flags and slogan-shouting against the BJP and Centre.

At one stage at Arjalabhavi, the BJP leader’s convoy was greeted with eggs and stones as the police personnel had a tough time to separate both the groups.

The BJP workers blocked the Narketpally highway in protest accusing the police of playing a spectators role and raised slogans against the Chief Minister and the TRS government.

Meanwhile, the BJP president focussed on attacking the government and specifically, the Chief Minister.

“Mr. Rao, despite holding a responsible position, caused the present crises with his shifting stance of advising farmers to grow paddy once, fine rice on the other. Cotton was propagated once and farmers were also warned against cultivating maize.

Does he have any idea on how to deal with the situation like this? Did he not announce on the floor of the Assembly that the government will buy every single grain? Can he clarify on this,” he demanded.

The government had assured to purchase paddy “straight from the fields with payments in 48 hours” but the farmers would be happy if the produce coming to the procurement centres is purchased immediately, he added.