Violence in Telangana town, one injured

An incident of violence late on Sunday night resulted in head injury to one person in the communally sensitive town of Bhainsa in Nirmal district of Telangana. Police controlled the situation as groups from two communities indulged in stone pelting, according to Bhainsa Deputy Superintendent of Police Narsing Rao.
Trouble broke out when a youth belonging to one community barged into the place of worship of another community in the A.P. Nagar locality in an inebriated condition. About seven persons present in the worship house roughed up the intruder and chased him away. This was followed by stone pelting by a group of people belonging to the community whose place of worship was allegedly ‘violated’. After they withdrew, members of the other community indulged in stone pelting which caused head injury to one person who was rushed to Nizamabad for treatment.
Additional forces were rushed to the town from Gudipeta and Dichpally battalions. Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju reached the spot within half an hour and took control of the situation. A motorcycle was damaged in the violence for which 25 persons were taken into custody. In a statement, Mr. Raju said prohibitory orders were imposed in the town and lockdown would be enforced stringently.
