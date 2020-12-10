Violence against Dalit, Adivasi women decried

Victims share details on atrocities and their fight for justice

A round table meeting organised by the NGO, Dalit Sthree Sakti on Thursday, heard and condemned the violence against Dalit and Adivasi women and children.

A total of 24 victims from both the sections shared details about the atrocities perpetrated against them and their fight for justice, at the meeting, which was attended online by government functionaries, including Commissioner, Social Welfare, Yogita Rana, Commissioner, Women Development and Child Welfare, Divya Devarajan, and Director of Prosecutions Vyjayanthi.

Speaking on the occasion, national convenor of Dalit Sthree Sakti Jhansi Geddam said, “In order to achieve gender equality, an awareness campaign should be launched against the patriarchal belief system that pervades across the spectrum irrespective of castes, religions, class, gender and culture, while influencing the spheres of literature and visual media too.”

Babasaheb Ambedkar’s thought alone can lead to an equal society, she averred, and said empowered and autonomous Dalit and Adivasi women can achieve financial independence and emerge out of slavery. Dalit Sthree Sakti has conducted a campaign among Dalit and Adivasi women between November 25 and December 10, responding to the call by the United Nations, she said.

Ms. Vyjayanthi said that in cases where the accused have not been arrested, where vindictive cases are slapped against victims and wherever the right sections are not included, the issues can be resolved by public prosecutors.