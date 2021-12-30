Violators will be dealt strictly: DGP Mahender Reddy

All kinds of rallies, public meetings prohibited in State till January 2

Those who violate COVID-19 protocol during the New Year celebrations would be dealt with strictly, warned Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Thursday.

He said that instructions were already given to all police units across Telangana, to be stern on the violators and all kinds of rallies, public meetings are prohibited in the State till January 2, 2022. The officer said that those who have already obtained permission for programmes and events must follow COVID-19 guidelines without fail, or have to face legal action.

“To contain the spread of Omicron variant, as a preventive measure, all public meetings and rallies are prohibited,” Mr. Reddy said, adding that all Commissioners and Superintendents of Police were already instructed to ensure the implementation of the prohibitory orders strictly.

The top cop further added that a penalty of ₹ 1,000 would be imposed on those who are found without masks in public places.