Vinod Kumar flays Centre’s attempts to ‘undermine’ ECI

19 December 2021 00:42 IST

Vice Chairman of TS Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar has alleged that the BJP-led government headed by PM Narendra Modi was trying to undermine the Election Commission of India by holding a clandestine meeting with Election Commissioners and termed it anti-democratic.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that the secret meeting of PMO officials with the ECs recently was highly objectionable and was against the principles of democracy.

Stating that the Centre’s attempt to control the Election Commission would also tarnish the image of the constitutional body, he said that the agency was complimented by countries across the globe several times for conducting elections in a free and fair manner in the world’s largest democracy.

Expressing concern over the Centre’s attempt to keep the EC under its control, Mr. Kumar said that this would harm the democracy badly.