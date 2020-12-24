Vinod Kumar bats for centralised recruitment in varsities

Hyderabad

24 December 2020 01:07 IST

VCs’ appointment likely by next month

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar has favoured a consortium of universities recruitment board for filling up vacant posts as the individual recruitment was leading to delay due to legal hassles.

The Bihar government has created the Bihar State University Service Commission to conduct tests and select a teachers’ pool for all the universities for appointment based on their merit and interests, he said. The experiment should be studied, he felt, arguing that recruitments in varsities were being delayed mostly due to litigations.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Higher Education - Post COVID era” organised by Excel India in association with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) here on Wednesday. He said the Chief Minister has sanctioned permission to fill up 1,061 posts in the universities and centralised recruitment can expedite the work.

Mr. Vinod Kumar also said that the appointment of Vice Chancellors was delayed due to COVID-related lockdown and it would be completed hopefully by next month. He complimented the education department officials for rising up to the occasion in reaching out to students during the lockdown period.

Commissioner for Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal said that the future would be ‘Phygital’ education (a mix of physical and digital mode of learning) and the Telangana government has done a tremendous job in this area using the unexpected lockdown challenges. He said this was the era of Education 4.0 and despite the digital and adaptation challenges, both teachers and students have to be trained to follow the new path.

For this, he felt there was a need for good learning management system and the Telangana government has taken some serious steps in this direction. He explained how courses were now being offered through MOOCs and also the Swayam platform. He also mentioned how the JNTU and Coursera, the online platform, have joined to take advantage of the digital medium.

TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy explained how colleges and varsities took up the challenge during COVID to deliver unhindered education to students. TSCHE vice chairmen R. Limbadri and V. Venkataramana; T. Chiranjeevulu, I/c VC, Satavahana University; Prof. Manoja from Palamuru University; Ravi Kumar Jain, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management; R. Shailesh Reddy, CEO, T-SAT; N. Gautam Rao, Chairman, Telangana Engineering and Professional Colleges Managements Association and Uppal Srinivas Guptha, Chairman, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, also spoke. Rama Krishna Sangem, Editor of Excel India, was present.