29 September 2020
Vinod Kumar appointed to TISS Hyd Board
Updated: 29 September 2020 23:16 IST
Vinod Kumar appointed to TISS Advisory Board
State Planning Board VC B. Vinod Kumar has been appointed to the Advisory Board of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad, for two years. TISS has its main campus in Mumbai and campuses in Hyderabad, Tuljapur and Guwahati. It was designated as a deemed university in 1964 and is known for offering quality courses in inter-disciplinary areas of social sciences and research. The present chairman is S. Ramadorai.
