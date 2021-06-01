Vinay Nandicoori is new CCMB Director

Well-known molecular biologist and scientist at the Department of Biotechnology’s lab, National Institute of Immunology Vinay K Nandicoori is the new Director of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here, it was formally announced on Tuesday.

Dr Nandicoori’s research interest extensively spans molecular signalling networks in Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, the micro-organism that causes TB. His research has found national and international relevance and recognition. His education and research training have been in the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai (IIT), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Texas A&M University and University of Virginia, USA.

He holds the prestigious JC Bose fellowship and is an elected fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Indian National Science Academy and National Academy of Sciences, India. Dr Nandicoori will succeed Dr Rakesh K Mishra as CCMB’s Director. Dr Mishra, now Director at the Tata Institute of Genetics and Society, will remain as CCMB’s Advisor to help CCMB in its efforts against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.