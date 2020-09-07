Villagers attack forest range office

Hyderabad

07 September 2020 23:33 IST

Forest range office, rest house and the govt. hospital in Khanapur of Nirmal district were attacked by tribals on Monday, after a youngster, who was taken into custody by forest officials for laying snare traps, fainted.

One Kishan (23) from Lingapur was taken into custody on Sunday after he was caught on cameras while laying a snare trap for leopards in Kawal Tiger Reserve.

“While patrolling, we found snare traps in the tiger reserve, and his images were caught in the cameras installed inside the jungle for monitoring the movement of wild animals,” Nirmal District Forest Officer SP Suthan said.

Despite providing food and water, Kishan fainted and he was soon rushed to govt. hospital, from where he was shifted to another hospital in Nirmal.

“Soon, after getting information about his health condition, around 25 villagers attacked the range officer, rest house and the hospital,” he said.