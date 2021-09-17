Villagers attack forest dept. officials and staff

Minister urges tribal farmers to exercise restraint

Minister for Environment & Forests A.Indrakaran Reddy has condemned the Thursday’s attack on forest officials and staff in the purview of Pandipampula village of Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

Strict action will be taken against villagers attacking foresters discharging their duties, he assured, while interacting through video conference with Range Officer G. Divya and others -- who were attacked.

The cabinet sub-committee on resolution of issues pertaining to ‘Podu’ cultivation will hold its first meeting on Saturday, he informed.

The Minister urged the tribal farmers to exercise restraint and take their issues to the notice of District Collector and district forest officials, instead of attacking foresters.

On Thursday, forest staff led by Ms. Divya were reportedly attacked by a Podu farmer and his family members with chilli powder and petrol, when the former visited a site in the forest area where saplings were planted as part of Haritha Haram.

Special Chief Secretary A.Santhi Kumari assured action from the government side while PCCF R. Sobha said Forest Protection Committees led by respective District Collectors should respond about such instances of attacks.

Organisations representing forest officers, range officers and junior forest officers have condemned Thursday’s attack, a press note informed.