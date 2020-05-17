Hyderabad

Village protection squads formed

The Karimnagar Commissionerate of Policehave embarked upon an ambitious task of formation of Grama Rakshana Dalams (village protection squads) to check possible properties offences such as theft, robbery, shoplifting, burglary and vandalism etc.

Usually, property offences take place during summer when people sleep outside their houses and on terraces. Now the police officials are sensing possible rise in property offences following unemployment and unrest among migrant labourers and others due to lockdown.

Accordingly, in order to avoid possible property offences and other crimes in rural areas where police patrolling is a difficult task, the Commissionerate of police have decided to constitute village protection squads (VPS) in all the villages with men in the age group of 18 to 50 years to conduct patrolling of their villages from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day to check intrusion of burglars and other anti-social elements.

The police launched awareness programmes among the rural masses and so far constituted 75 VPSs in various villages. The police had provided the necessary tools such as torch-light, whistles, chilli-powder and sticks to conduct patrols.

