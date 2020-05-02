Hyderabad

Vijaysen Reddy sworn in HC judge

Lawyer B. Vijaysen Reddy was on Saturday sworn in Judge of the High Court at a ceremony, with limited number of persons, held in the First Court hall.

The swearing-in ceremony was telecast live. All participants of the ceremony took precautions like using sanitisers before entering the hall and wearing masks.

Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauahan administered the oath of office to the new judge who is son of former CJ of Madras and Kerala High Courts late B. Subhashan Reddy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 11:32:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/vijaysen-reddy-sworn-in-hc-judge/article31491758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY