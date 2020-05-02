Vijaysen Reddy sworn in HC judge

Lawyer B. Vijaysen Reddy was on Saturday sworn in Judge of the High Court at a ceremony, with limited number of persons, held in the First Court hall.

The swearing-in ceremony was telecast live. All participants of the ceremony took precautions like using sanitisers before entering the hall and wearing masks.

Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauahan administered the oath of office to the new judge who is son of former CJ of Madras and Kerala High Courts late B. Subhashan Reddy.