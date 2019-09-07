Vijayawada school tops MEA quiz

Nirmal Hruday School from Vijayawada secured the top place while Delhi Public School from Hyderabad came runners up in the finals of ‘Vishwadarshan - India and the World’, inter-school Diplomacy Quiz competition organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Branch Secretariat Hyderabad at the Glendale Academy here.

Chief guest for the quiz competition, Joel Reifman, Consul General of US Consulate in Hyderabad, gave away the first prize of ₹50,000 to the winners - Nirmal Hruday School and ₹25,000 to the Runners up team of Delhi Public School.

The themes for the finals were India and international affairs, UN and other multilateral organizations, India’s bilateral economic and cultural relations, important milestones/events in Indian foreign policy.

This special quiz programme is part of the Ministry of External Affairs Public Diplomacy and outreach activities. Its main aim is to introduce high school students to the world of diplomacy and ignite their interests in international affairs and India’s foreign relations, according to Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Hyderabad, E. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Six teams were selected for the final - three each from states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Of the total 30 schools three schools - Nirmal Hruday, Atkinson Grammer school and St Mathew School Vijayawada qualified for the finals while three schools from Hyderabad region - Delhi Public School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Glendale Academy joined them in the finals.

The quiz competition saw intense competition where the knowledge of students, current affairs and their understanding of India emerging as a global player were tested. The jam-packed hall encouraged all the participants throughout.

Other guests of honour were Suresh Chukkapalli, Hon’ry Consul General, Republic of Korea, Hyderabad and Suraj Singh Namdhari, Hon’ry Consul General of Lesotho distributed the certificates and mementoes to all the participants.