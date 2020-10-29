Hyderabad

Vijayashanti will stay in the party: Congress

In the wake of reports that Congress leader Vijayashanti might leave the party, the TPCC working president J. Kusum Kumar met her on Wednesday apparently to convince her not to leave.

Later, Mr. Kusum Kumar said she will stay in the party as she had joined it after Congress promised a separate Telangana. He said she was not active in the party activities because of the lockdown and COVID issues and has been critical of the government’s policies. A few days ago, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy visited her at her home fuelling speculations that she might join the BJP.

