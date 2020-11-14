Vijayashanthi may join BJP on Nov. 20 or 21

Hyderabad

14 November 2020 00:17 IST

City Congress leaders also being tapped

Congress leader and former MP Vijayashanthi will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 20 or 21 in the presence of BJP president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi.

Sources said the date was fixed in consultation with BJP leadership and she is likely to go to New Delhi after Diwali on November 17 or 18. She will be tasked with campaigning in the upcoming GHMC elections and later in Tamil Nadu where the Assembly elections are due next year.

Rumours have been doing rounds for the last months of the TPCC Campaign Committee Chairperson moving to her parent party but she kept mum on the speculations. Her entry was apparently put on hold with the emergence of coronavirus and later the BJP top bosses getting busy with Bihar elections.

Advertising

Advertising

The actor, who made a comeback with to Tollywood with Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ after a long gap has equal following in Tamil Nadu given her Telugu dubbed blockbusters in 80s and 90s.

In fact, the BJP itself has been making attempts discreetly to tap well-known leaders in Congress where they don’t see future in the present circumstances.

The exercise started much earlier than the Dubbak elections with an eye on the GHMC elections where it wanted to make a difference.

Some names that cropped up include former Mayor and TPCC general secretary Banda Karthika Reddy and a few young leaders known well in the city for their political activity and who can serve the party in the long run.

In fact, rumours were rife about Ms. Karthika joining the BJP when Union Minister of state for Home, G. Kishan Reddy made a courtesy call at her residence a couple of months ago.

A few sitting Corporators of TRS are also in the list and in fact, TRS Corporator from Mailardevpally Division, Tokala Srinivas Reddy has already taken the first step resigning from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The Dubbak win has lifted the spirits of the party, particularly with its president Bandi Sanjay taking an aggressive stand and likely to continue further.