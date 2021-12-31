Vijaya Dairy milk prices go up

The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Ltd. (Vijaya Dairy) has increased its milk price effective January 1, 2022. The rate is up by ₹2 per litre for double toned, standardised, diet, tea-special and cow milk and ₹4 per litre for whole milk.

According to a statement issued by the TSDDCF on Friday, the price of double toned milk (500 ml sachet) will go up from ₹22 to ₹23, cow milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹24 to ₹25, toned milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹24 to ₹25, standardised milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹26 to ₹27, whole milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹31 to ₹33, diet milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹21 to ₹22 and tea-special milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹23 to ₹24.

The price of toned milk (6 litre pack) will go up from ₹276 to ₹288, toned milk (1 litre pack) from ₹47 to ₹49, toned milk (200 ml pack) from ₹10 to ₹10.50, double toned milk (200 ml pack) from ₹9 to ₹9.50 and double toned milk (300 ml pack) from ₹14 to ₹15.