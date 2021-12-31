Hyderabad

Vijaya Dairy milk prices go up

The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Ltd. (Vijaya Dairy) has increased its milk price effective January 1, 2022. The rate is up by ₹2 per litre for double toned, standardised, diet, tea-special and cow milk and ₹4 per litre for whole milk.

According to a statement issued by the TSDDCF on Friday, the price of double toned milk (500 ml sachet) will go up from ₹22 to ₹23, cow milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹24 to ₹25, toned milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹24 to ₹25, standardised milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹26 to ₹27, whole milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹31 to ₹33, diet milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹21 to ₹22 and tea-special milk (500 ml sachet) from ₹23 to ₹24.

The price of toned milk (6 litre pack) will go up from ₹276 to ₹288, toned milk (1 litre pack) from ₹47 to ₹49, toned milk (200 ml pack) from ₹10 to ₹10.50, double toned milk (200 ml pack) from ₹9 to ₹9.50 and double toned milk (300 ml pack) from ₹14 to ₹15.


