VII Nizam’s grandson moves police against two cousins, two other kin

A grandson of the Seventh Nizam Nawab Najaf Ali Khan with City Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

17 November 2020 19:53 IST

Row over other heirs staking claim to the £35 million Nizam’s Fund lying in a UK bank

A grandson of the last Nizam Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, has lodged a complaint with the City Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar seeking registration of an FIR on a few other Nizam’s heirs alleging that they have used false documents to lay claim over the £35 million Nizam’s Fund lying in a UK bank.

Mr. Najaf Ali Khan met the Police Commissioner here on Tuesday and submitted the complaint along with supporting documents. He alleged in the complaint that another grandson of the Seventh Nizam, Prince Mukarram Jah alias Barkat Ali Khan, his ex-wife Esra Birgen Jah, who is also the General Power of Attorney (GPA) holder of Prince Mukarram Jah, his son Azmet Jah and his brother Prince Muffakham Jah had used false documents in the UK High Court to lay claim over the £35 million Nizam’s Fund lying in NatWest Bank there.

After meeting the Police Commissioner, Mr. Najaf Ali Khan said he had explained to the Kotwal (the City Police Chief) that by laying claim over the Nizam’s fund in the UK bank with false documents, the four members of the Nizam’s family had not only deprived the remaining family members of the Seventh Nizam their legitimate right on the money, a huge financial loss, but it also amounted to violation of Article 363-A of the Constitution of India.

The document (a certificate) claiming recognition of Nawab Barkat Ali Khan as the ruler of Hyderabad by the then President of India in February 1967 with the sole rights over the private properties of the Seventh Nizam was adjudged invalid by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in January 1968 and the Union Government had amened the Constitution in 1971 adding Article 363-A ceasing any recognition to rulers and successors, Mr. Najaf Ali Khan explained.

He stated that his two cousins and two of their family members were liable to be prosecuted for forgery, misappropriation, cheating, fraud and others for laying claim over the Nizam’s fund lying in a UK bank with the help of an invalid document.

Mr. Najaf Ali Khan, who is also the president of Nizam’s Family Welfare Association, said the Police Commissioner had assured him that he would forward the complaint to the legal section since it involved violation of the Constitution, before proceeding on it.