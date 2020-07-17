Vignan, DPS achieve 100% results in CBSE

Vignan institutes achieved outstanding results with 100% pass in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th class results. Nara Shrestha topped the institutions with 490 marks, followed by Vamsi Raman 97.4%, Siddhi 97.2% and Mouna Rajesh 97.2%. Rani Rudrama Devi, vice-chairperson of Vignan institutions, said 30 students secured more than 470 marks and one-third students secured more than 85% marks.

She said the school did not believe in rote learning but in concept-based teaching. As a result of thorough revision and frequent tests, the students fared well. The institutions gave prominence to character building, co-curricular activities and extra-curricular activities also.

Delhi Public School, Nacharam, secured 100% results with all the 557 students clearing the papers. The school topper is Sasi Snigdha Yadavalli with 97.6% and Navya Mitnala was second with 97.2%. Other toppers are Rishab Natarajan with 97%, Bharat Goel with 96.8%, and Makam Nikitha with 96.4%.

Sunitha S. Rao, principal, said 80 students scored centum while 28 students scored above 95%, 160 students scored above 90%, 369 students scored 80% and above. She said 430 scored distinction (75%).

KV’s topper

Sristi from Kendriya Vidyalaya, NFC Nagar, Ghatkesar, topped the KVS in the twin cities in the CBSE 10th class examinations scoring 592 out of 600 marks.

An all-rounder, Sristi is a good singer, debater and mentor for juniors and her dream is to become a civil servant, according to Sreenivasa Rao, principal. He said Medchal district Collector V. Venkateshwarlu and Deputy Commissioner Sree Shasheendran’s immense support to the school that led to such good performance though the KV was in a sub-urban area.

Oakridge International Schools (OIS) Gachibowli and Bachupally secured 100% pass percentage with 27% students securing 90% and above.

Vasana Srinivasan from OIS Gachibowli was the topper with 495 out of 500 followed by Manaswini Bachalakura and Arnav Kamdar (488/500), Varsha Kuditipudi and Harsh Garg (487/500). From OIS Bachupally Priyanshu Goyal was the top scorer (485/500), said Hema Chennupaty, principal OIS Gachibowli.

Army Public School, Ramakrishnapuram, too achieved 100% results in both CBSE 10th and 12th with 70% of students passing in distinction. School chairman Brig J.S. Bhinder and principal K. Damarish congratulated the students.