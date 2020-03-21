Vigilante quarantine by residents resolved

A bout of vigilante quarantine by residents of an apartment complex in Banjara Hills was resolved amicably on Friday evening after the issue blew up on social media.

At 6 p.m., Aditya Sambyal took to social media with.a thread: “ Residents in my building have locked my apartment from outside assuming that I'm carrying coronavirus, though I have no symptoms.” Aditya who describes himself as part time fashion designer and full time IT slave said he returned from South Africa when his ordeal began.

“I've been constantly monitored by health officials over whatsapp, calls and in person visits.

But my society people, instead of helping, these guys are making it worse,” he tweeted adding information about how the apartment residents would unlock the door from outside to let in food and rations.

Police officials from Banjara Hills Police Station said they attended a call on 100 and resolved the issue. Later, Mr. Sambyal thanked the Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao and deleted the tweets. He did not respond to DM on Twitter or Instagram.