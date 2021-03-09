Vigilance, Finance panel reports not submitted to Assembly: FGG

Forum for Good Governance has appealed to Governor Tamilisai Sounderajan to direct the government to place long-pending Vigilance Commission and State Finance Commission action-taken reports on the floor of the Legislative Assembly at least this year during the forthcoming budget session for discussion.

Forum secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy on Tuesday informed the Governor in a communication that ever since the formation of Telangana none of the Vigilance Commission annual reports on which the Government is supposed to take action against the corrupt and submit the same to the Assembly have been placed on the floor of the House.

Although the VC reports are advisory in nature, any disagreement with them should have the approval of the Chief Minister himself and such cases should be submitted to the House with a brief note justifying the disagreement. Such reports also recommend action against the corrupt officials whose cases are referred to it, he explained.

“The VC reports gives a birds eye view of the of corruption status in the administration. The purpose of keeping these reports on the House is that the honorable members can discuss the issue and the citizens too will have an idea of the Government’s efforts to control corruption in the administration,” said Mr. Reddy.

Many cases of corruption against the officials have been lying in the Secretariat for years and the delayed action is “only encouraging corruption in administration”, he observed.

Similarly, the Government has been totally ignoring the SFC reports supposed to determine the quantum of funds to be allotted to the local bodies like panchayats and municipalities. The Central Finance Commission has recently released 41% of central revenues to States, the SFC too is to determine the amount of funds to be distributed based on the financial conditions and distribution of taxes from the State’s coffers to them, said the secretary.

The SFC has submitted its report to the Governor and who in turn was sent to the Government for being placed in the Assembly but not a single report has been placed since TS formation. The Government has been releasing funds to local bodies as an “act of grace and not as a right”.

Mr. Reddy does not expect the Government to place both the VC and SFC reports on the floor of the House even this year lest it cause “embarrassment”, hence the intervention of Ms. Sounderajan is necessary, the communication added.