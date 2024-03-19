GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vigil mounted along the riverine stretch of Telangana-Maharashtra border

Four Maoists killed in ‘exchange of fire’ with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra

March 19, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Vigil has been mounted along the Pranahita river course in Telangana’s Mancherial district following Tuesday’s ‘exchange of fire’ in neighbouring Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra that left four Maoists, including two divisional committee members (DVCM) from Telangana, dead.

The outlawed CPI (Maoist) suffered a blow in north Telangana with the death of its two DVCMs identified as Vargeesh, Secretary of Mangi Indravelli Area Committee and Magtu, Secretary of Sirpur-Chennur Area Committee, in the ‘encounter’ that took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Gadchiroli district.

The two other deceased Maoists were identified as platoon members Kursang Raju and Kudimetta Venkatesh. The four deceased Maoists carried a collective cash reward of ₹36 lakh declared by the Maharashtra government on their heads.

The Gadchiroli police said that the exchange of fire took place when Maoists opened fire on a joint team of local police and the CRPF’s Quick Action Team personnel that was out on a search operation in Kolamarka hillocks under Aheri tahsil in the district early on Tuesday morning.

The bodies of the four Maoists and four weapons including an AK47 rifle were recovered from the spot after the cessation of the exchange of fire, police added.

The police claimed that the search operation was launched following credible intelligence reports that Maoists had crossed the Pranahita river to carry out subversive activities ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, drone-aided surveillance has been intensified along the riverine stretch of the Telangana-Maharashtra border by Telangana’s Mancherial district police to check the movement of Maoists as part of a multi-pronged security strategy to ensure peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana slated for May 13, 2024.

Related stories

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.