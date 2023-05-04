Vigil intensified in forest-fringe areas of Mulugu district

May 04, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - MULUGU

Combing operations have been stepped up in the jungles along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border to foil possible attempts by Maoists to enter Telangana’s forest-fringe areas spanning Mulugu and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts from Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division.

The heightened anti-Maoist operations come amid tension in adjoining strife-torn areas of Chhattisgarh following the recent IED (Improvised Explosive Device) explosion triggered by Maoists killing 10 police personnel and a driver in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on April 26.

Police in Mulugu district have ramped up vigil in the far-flung areas of Venkatapuram, Wazeedu and Perur which share a border with strife-ridden parts of Chhattisgarh, known as hotspots of Maoist activities.

With the reported recent movement of some of the top rung leaders of the outlawed outfit hailing from Telangana in Maoist strongholds in Chhattisgarh, close to Telangana border, the vigil along the forest-fringe and riverside areas in Telangana’s border mandals has been further intensified, sources said.

Police sources said that well-coordinated anti-Maoist operations were under way in the forested border region as part of a multi-pronged strategy that envisages optimum use of drones for aerial surveillance in the forested border region to prevent possible entry of Maoists into Telangana.