‘Vidya Volunteers’ hold offline classes for the less privileged

A volunteer conducting classes for students of government schools located near the city airport.

HYDERABAD

06 October 2020 00:04 IST

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation’s ‘Study Circle’ ensures academics of govt. school students continue uninterrupted

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), which has been conducting online lessons for class X students of government schools in villages around the city airport due to the COVID-induced closure of educational institutions, has now decided on an offline programme to reach out to students of classes 1-8 too.

This offline mode has been taken up through the ‘Study Circle’ programme where a group of ‘Vidya Volunteers’ are trained to give focused assistance to students in need. The volunteers are also empowered to pick up bright senior students from the same schools to teach their juniors, said an official spokesman.

The foundation partnered with ConveGenius (CG), a Delhi-based tech startup, to implement online classes for class X students in August. Those classes have helped shortlist about 100 students of the Zilla Parishad Girls’ High School, Shamshabad; Zilla Parishad Boys’ High School, Shamshabad and Zilla Parishad High School, Mamidipally.

The firm has developed an app for students to track their progress using online learning tools. “The new way of learning through CG slate app has helped us correct ourselves. Vidya volunteers are also very helpful in clearing our doubts,” says R. Mahalakshmi, a class 10 student of Mamidipally high school.

A class 8 student from ZPHS Shamshabad K. Yagnesh says, “The study circle has come as a boon. We are able to continue our studies though schools have not opened yet”. Study circles have enrolled 110 students of classes 1 to 8 belonging to four government primary schools, one each in Airport Colony, Gollapally, Mamidipally and Shamshabad.

Classes are conducted offline where a senior student volunteer mentors four children in the neighbourhood in mathematics, science, English and other subjects. “GMRVF staff monitor the classes fortnightly, provide feedback and advice for improvement. Each volunteer is trained to follow safety measures,” the spokesman explained.

Specially designed workbooks are distributed to students with assessments done verbally on a weekly basis. Earlier, GMRVF introduced customised online training classes for unemployed youth for vocations like false ceiling, refrigeration and AC, automobiles and 2-wheeler repair, electrical house wiring, hotel management, computers. etc. “With online and study circle classes, we are able to provide the students a level-playing field. We hope they utilise the opportunity to achieve meritorious results,” said GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker.