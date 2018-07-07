Videographer dies in road accident, four others hurt

A wedding videographer died on the spot and four others escaped with minor injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed a median on the Nehru Outer Ring Road in Chinna Golconda village on the city outskirts on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as N. Mallesh Yadav (29), a resident of Ramanthapur. The accident occurred at around 8 a.m. when the person at the wheel lost control and the vehicle turned turtle after hitting the median.

S Suresh, Sub-Inspector, Shamshabad, said that the impact of the accident was so severe that the occupants of the car — who were heading towards Hyderabad after attending a wedding in Chirala in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh — were thrown out of the vehicle.

“Four persons, including the deceased, were photographers and videographers from the bridegroom’s side and were coming back to Hyderabad in one Srivastava’s car, who met them in the wedding,” he said, adding that the vehicle was being driven at a high speed.

Yadav’s body was sent to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and a case under 304(A) (rash and negligence driving) of IPC was booked against Srivastava by Shamshabad police.

Meanwhile, the Miyapur police said that an unidentified person was killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident near Miyapur Metro Station here. Police said that the incident must have occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday.