Watch: With Hyderabad no longer a shared capital, what does it mean for Telangana?

Hyderabad ceased to be a common capital from June 2024 and is now the capital of Telangana alone.

The city was made the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years from the appointed day, June 2, 2014, as residual A.P. did not have a city with infrastructure suited to be designated as capital.

Hyderabad continued as a common capital for the two States for two years since bifurcation, but the then Chandrababu Naidu Government started shifting offices pertaining to AP to Amaravati, the new capital on Guntur Krishna districts border. The YSRCP Government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy which took over, handed over the blocks in possession of AP in the all important secretariat in 2019.

The city ceased to be the common capital from June 2 this year and became the capital of Telangana in accordance with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. This comes as a major relief to the Telangana Government which gets in its possession over 50 buildings in prime locations of the city.

The Government can accommodate several offices including those of the heads of departments in these buildings located within 5 km radius of the State secretariat making administration more efficient in the process.

The Hindu’s M. Rajeev summarises the latest developments, and what changes are in store for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Read more: Hyderabad ceases to be common capital