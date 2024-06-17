GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: With Hyderabad no longer a shared capital, what does it mean for Telangana?

Watch: With Hyderabad no longer a shared capital, what does it mean for Telangana?

The Andhra Pradesh government has handed over several buildings that were in its possession in the last ten years

Published - June 17, 2024 07:28 pm IST

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Hyderabad ceased to be a common capital from June 2024 and is now the capital of Telangana alone.

The city was made the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years from the appointed day, June 2, 2014, as residual A.P. did not have a city with infrastructure suited to be designated as capital.

Hyderabad continued as a common capital for the two States for two years since bifurcation, but the then Chandrababu Naidu Government started shifting offices pertaining to AP to Amaravati, the new capital on Guntur Krishna districts border. The YSRCP Government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy which took over, handed over the blocks in possession of AP in the all important secretariat in 2019.

The city ceased to be the common capital from June 2 this year and became the capital of Telangana in accordance with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. This comes as a major relief to the Telangana Government which gets in its possession over 50 buildings in prime locations of the city.

The Government can accommodate several offices including those of the heads of departments in these buildings located within 5 km radius of the State secretariat making administration more efficient in the process.

The Hindu’s M. Rajeev summarises the latest developments, and what changes are in store for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Read more: Hyderabad ceases to be common capital

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.