Video song on police personnel an instant hit

The town-based lensman Chava Sampath Kumar’s video song portraying the relentless services of police personnel in the collective battle against coronavirus pandemic became an instant hit, earning him wide acclaim.

Titled ‘Sincere salute to self-sacrificing soldiers’, the five-minute video song encapsulates the untiring services of the police as part of vigorous efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19. It shows the COVID-19 warriors in action during the first and second phases of lockdown, against all odds.

The music video CD was released by Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal a few days ago. The song was composed by D Narendar Reddy, sung by K Swaroopa Reddy and produced by Chava Roshini. It received overwhelming response from not only policemen across the old undivided Khammam district, but also became popular on various social media platforms almost instantly.

The aerial view of police vehicles moving around the main streets of the fort town enforcing night curfew was shot using drone cameras in the video, says Mr Sampath, who had won several State and national awards for his stunning photos on an array of themes including tribal lifestyle, wildlife and religious fairs in the past. The video is a tribute to all the policemen and other COVID-19 warriors, who are bravely fighting the “invisible enemy” to protect people from the pandemic, he explains.

The opening phrase of the song Rakshakuda Jayam Jayam – Sevakuda Shubam Shubam aptly encapsulates the heroic role of the COVID-19 warriors in these turbulent times. “I am working on a short film to highlight the remarkable services of field level health and sanitation workers, media personnel and others, who are working in tandem to curb the coronavirus pandemic,” he says, highlighting the imperative need for a collective battle to defeat coronavirus with perseverance.