Video of women employees celebrating birthday in maternity hospital goes viral

Staffers manning the help desk deny the allegation of consuming liquor

The Hindu Bureau HANAMKONDA
October 28, 2022 00:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A video clip purportedly showing two outsourced women employees manning the help desk at the Government Maternity Hospital in Hanamkonda allegedly celebrating a birthday party with one of them holding a “beer bottle” in her lap at their staff room in the hospital went viral on social media on Thursday.

The video was allegedly shot by a relative of a pregnant woman admitted to the State-run maternity hospital a week ago, sources said.

After the video went viral on various social media platforms, the authorities concerned ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The two outsourced women employees, including an Arogya Mithra and a data entry operator, who were seen in the video, denied the allegations of consuming liquor at the birthday party hosted by one of them in the staff room on the premises of the hospital, hospital sources said.

The authenticity of the video could not be verified immediately.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

When contacted, hospital in-charge superintendent Dr Vijayalaxmi told The Hindu that an inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the matter and ascertain the facts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app