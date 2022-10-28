Video of women employees celebrating birthday in maternity hospital goes viral

Staffers manning the help desk deny the allegation of consuming liquor

A video clip purportedly showing two outsourced women employees manning the help desk at the Government Maternity Hospital in Hanamkonda allegedly celebrating a birthday party with one of them holding a “beer bottle” in her lap at their staff room in the hospital went viral on social media on Thursday.

The video was allegedly shot by a relative of a pregnant woman admitted to the State-run maternity hospital a week ago, sources said.

After the video went viral on various social media platforms, the authorities concerned ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The two outsourced women employees, including an Arogya Mithra and a data entry operator, who were seen in the video, denied the allegations of consuming liquor at the birthday party hosted by one of them in the staff room on the premises of the hospital, hospital sources said.

The authenticity of the video could not be verified immediately.

When contacted, hospital in-charge superintendent Dr Vijayalaxmi told The Hindu that an inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the matter and ascertain the facts.