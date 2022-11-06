Video of emotionally charged students at farewell function goes viral on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of the students of the Tribal Welfare Ashram school for girls at Kamepalli in Khammam district pleading with their headmaster, who was transferred to a school in a neighbouring mandal, not to leave them in an apparent farewell meeting held on the school premises on Saturday went viral on social media.

In the video some girl students were seen weeping while requesting their headmaster to stay back in their ashram school to oversee their welfare and proper maintenance of the school administration.

The headmaster was seen trying to persuade the emotionally charged students with tears rolling down their faces.

Sources said that the headmaster was transferred to another school at Relakayapalli village in Karepalli mandal two days ago.