Video of cop beating a detenu goes viral

A purported video clip showing a senior police officer allegedly kicking and trashing a detenu inside a police station went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video clip, K Ganga Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur was seen manhandling a short film director Yogesh Kumar Mutyaala, alias Yogi, acting on a complaint lodged by a 27-year-old short film actress on Wednesday.

The incident which was recorded by an unknown source went to the notice of higher-ups who ordered an internal enquiry.

According to the police official, the actress, who is also a software engineer, lodged a complaint with Women Police Station in Gachibowli over sexual harassment she was has been facing by Yogi.

“The victim requested the SHE team not to register a case and just warn Yogi and let him off, as they many have to work together in future,” said a senior police official.

Based on her request, the SHE team summoned Yogi and started giving counselling to him. “However, when he refused to listen to the officers and started abusing the victim again in front of them, he was taken to Mr Reddy, who is incharge of SHE team. Even before Mr.Reddy, he was indecent and started blaming the victim,” the official said.

Enraged by his behaviour, the Additional DCP lost his cool and started kicking and trashing Yogi, the official said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 p.m on Wednesday at Mr Reddy’s office in Gachibowli police station.

While Mr Reddy defended the scenes in the recorded video, the Cyberabad Police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya squarely blamed the officer for his “rash act” and said that the officer had no right to manhandle any person.

“Such kind of action from our men cannot be tolerated and we will take a very serious action against the officer concerned,” he said, adding that the incident was a strong slap on police department.

“If he was not cooperating in the investigation, the officer must have ensured that culprit is put behind the bars,” Mr Shandilya said, adding that sending him to jail would have pained the accused more rather than beating him.

When asked about the response for the video in social media appreciating police officer's action, the Commissioner said that men in uniform should never expect such appreciation and rather focus on their duty to serve the citizens better.

Mr Shandilya who have ordered an internal enquiry on the incident by Madhapur DCP Vishwa Prasad, said that a case of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman was registered against Yogi by another film actress with Jubilee Hill police in July last year.

In a separate incident, another police inspector attached to Jawaharnagar police station was seen resting his leg next to a woman on a cot when Bharathi was writing a complaint.

Inspector T.S.Uma Maheswara Rao, however, rubbished the incident saying that the plastic chair on which he was seated was broken and he had no other option than resting his leg on the cot.

According to him, the incident happened a month ago when one Rajesh was brutally murdered by three persons including Mr Bharathi's husband Sambashiva Rao.

EOM/ABH