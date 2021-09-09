‘Victory Flame’ arrives in Nalgonda amid patriotic fervour

The ‘Victory Flame’ that reached the streets of Nalgonda town on Thursday.

NALGONDA

09 September 2021 20:26 IST

The flame was lit from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial, New Delhi, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Indo-Pakistan War

Contingent of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) carrying the ‘Victory Flame’ rolled into the streets of Nalgonda town, as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, the commemorative year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Indo-Pakistan War, on Thursday.

The flame that was lit from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial, New Delhi, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last December, has been travelling all directions of the country. When it arrived at Port Blair, the ENC received the flame and carried it to Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada, before arriving in Nalgonda, Captain V.S.C. Rao said.

A special military convoy carrying the flame moved from Panagal to Ravindra Nagar, displayed a sense of pride and patriotism, as cadets of NCC, armed with national flags shouted Vandemataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai, accompanied by the police band, marched. The State Directorate of Sainik Welfare, led by Col. P. Ramesh Kumar, which organised the commemorative event put the ‘Victory Flame’ for public display at a private hall.

According to Captain Rao, the 1971 war, spanning 13 days between December 3 and the Instrument of Surrender on the 16th, was also unique because India, unlike any victorious countries after war, did not annex the liberated Bangladesh. “Even today India continues to support Bangladesh politically and financially, that is this country’s greatness,” he said.

For Addl. Collector Rahul Sharma and Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath, who simplified the 1971 war for the understanding of the young audience – cadets, taekwondo students and others - “The 1971 war is an example of victory of good over evil. And knowing history or being part of commemorative celebrations such as ‘Victory Flame’ are important to learn values.”

The programme saw nostalgic war veterans and ex-servicemen from undivided Nalgonda who were individually felicitated with a shawl, a golden jubilee cap and a bag of other memorabilia.

The flame, military officials said, would be carried to Hyderabad for public display on Friday, then to Maharashtra and back to New Delhi by December 16, for the commemoration at the National War Memorial.