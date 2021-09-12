Victory flame arrives at AFS, Navy House

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’, lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National War Memorial in December last year to commemorate 50 years of 1971 war victory, arrived at the Air Force Station in Hakimpet with full military honours on Saturday.

Air Commodore AS Minhas, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Hakimpet, along with Air Vice Marshal CV Parkar, the senior most war veteran of 1971, received the ‘Victory Mashaal’ amid fly past by the Kiran aircraft, petal drops by Chetak helicopters, static display of aircraft and band performances by Army Band of EME Centre, Secunderabad. The event was attended by Air Chief Marshal NAK Browne (Retired) and other distinguished serving and retired military officers.

AVM Parker and Bilkees Naqvi, wife of the late Air Marshal SSH Naqvi, another senior war veteran, were felicitated for their acts of valour.

Earlier, the Victory Flame arrived in Navy House, Bolaram, where it was formally received by Rear Admiral V Raja Sekhar, Station Commander (Navy). Floral wreaths were laid by him, 1971 war veterans and sailors and Mrs. Vardhini, wife of the late war veteran Panduranga Rao, honorary sub lieutenant. Over 20 war veterans from the station were felicitated on the occasion.

Vice Admiral (Retired) KASZ Raju PVSM, AVSM, NM, who was Commanding Officer of INS Brahmaputra during the operation in eastern seaboard, was also present during the event.

The Victory Flame would move to Nagpur after completion of events in Hyderabad. Telangana Police provided a full ‘Green Corridor’ during movement to different locations within the city.

Victory flames are being carried by the Armed forces across the country in the four cardinal directions with the one for south having travelled to Port Blair, Visakahaptnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Nalgonda on the naval leg, said a press release.