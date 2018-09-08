Victims, kin pour out woes at meeting

A round table conference by the Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) turned out to be a public hearing for the SC and ST women who poured out their woeful stories before a panel consisting of National SC Commission member K. Ramulu, Director of Prosecutions G. Vyjayanthi, and former chief secretary Kaki Madhava Rao, among others.

A total of 30 cases pertaining to offences including murder, rape, gang-rape, acid attack, abetment to suicide, attempt to murder, cheating, sexual exploitation, land encroachment, caste abuse, harassment, to name a few, were heard out. Some cases were filed back in 2010, while most others were filed in the past two years. The latest was that of Rasagna, a dalit girl who was murdered by a jilted lover.

Rasagna’s mother Vijaya broke down while narrating the circumstances that led to her daughter’s murder, and questioned the motive of the police in recording the statement of only one witness, when dozens had watched her daughter die. “My daughter was the family’s bread winner. She died a horrible death while everybody watched,” she said amid sobs.

Vinusha (name changed), an eight-year-old, could not comprehend why her mother was inconsolable. The girl, playing in the hall with her kid sister, was raped two years ago. She is yet to receive compensation or rehabilitation as mandated under SC/ST (POA) Act.

Convenor of DSS Gaddam Jhansi said getting the police to file a case is a struggle, and so is obtaining each relief under the Act. Mr. Ramulu said the relief provided for in the Act should be identified as rights of the victims, and not as benefits. Ms. Vyjayanthi said officials should work with more commitment in proper implementation of the Act. Women’s activists from various organisations also took part in the meeting.