Vice-President releases Srimadramayanam book

HYDERABAD

18 November 2021 23:36 IST

‘Lord Rama lived a selfless life for the benefit of society and youth should be inspired by His message’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu hailed Ramayana as a timeless epic that highlights performing one’s duty is as important as asserting one’s rights. In fulfilling his responsibilities towards his family, people and kingdom, Lord Rama remains an ideal for mankind, he observed on Thursday.

Releasing the book, Srimadramayanam, written by Sasi Kiran, personal secretary to Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Mr. Naidu reflected on the life of Lord Rama and said that as a ruler, he epitomised the highest qualities of leadership, good governance and observance of the rule of law. Stating that Lord Rama lived a selfless life for the benefit of society, he wanted the youth of the nation to be inspired by His message.

The V-P congratulated the author and the publishers for bringing out the book. He also underlined the need to popularise literary classics and poetic works of various Indian languages, especially among the youth. Everyone should strive to protect and promote Indian languages. Publisher Emesco Vijayakumar, and other dignitaries participated in the event, a release said.

