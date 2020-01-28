Vice-chairperson election put off in Nalgonda for lack of quorum

The election for the post of vice-chairperson in Nalgonda municipality continued to be postponed for lack of quorum, for the second day on Tuesday.

Of the total 48 wards in the town, both Congress and TRS had won 20 wards each, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged six wards, an independent candidate and another from the AIMIM secured one each.

The election of Chairman M. Saidi Reddy witnessed full house on Monday. The TRS leaders, including its five ex-officio members, left immediately after the voting. And the House was left with 20 Congress and six BJP members. According to officials, since the vote count of TRS rose to 27, including the support of AIMIM, an independent and ex-officio options, taking the full strength to 53, a quorum of 27 was required to conduct the vice-chairperson election.

Interestingly, a communication from BJP Nalgonda on Monday that its chairman candidate Bandaru Prasad would take oath as the vice-chairman sprang surprise and became instant talk of the town. The party remained silent on it after the TRS left with just the Chairperson election on Monday, and also remained absent on Tuesday. Congress leaders who addressed a press meet after the special meeting on Tuesday said it was not away from victory, gaining 20 wards like the TRS, but the party did not enter into an arrangement with BJP because it valued secular aspects. However, the secret pact between TRS and BJP, for sharing of chairperson and vice-chairperson seats, was out in the open for people to notice, they said.

“Nalgonda municipality is a great example of TRS and BJP’s secret relationship. Now, how will the TRS address its stand on BJP’s Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens? Minorities should keep watch,” Congress town president G. Mohan Reddy said.