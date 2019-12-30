VHR lodges ‘complaint’ against RSS chief

Senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao on Monday lodged a complaint against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at LB Nagar police station over his remark of “130 crore Indians are Hindus”. Mr. Bhagwat made the statement at a gathering in Hyderabad on December 25.

Mr. Rao alleged the RSS Sarsanghchalak’s statement not only hurts the sentiments and beliefs of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis -- but it is also against the spirit and tenor of the Constitution.

“This will also lead to communal tension and could lead to a law and order problem in Hyderabad,” the Congress leader stated in his complainant.

Mr. Bhagwat said, “irrespective of religion and culture, people who live in the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus, and the RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus.”

Meanwhile, LB Nagar inspector V. Ashok Reddy said, “a case will be registered only after seeking legal opinion.”