VHP wants MPs to back bill on temple administration

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) State president M. Rama Raju and spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar have demanded that the private bill introduced in Parliament to bring out temples’ administration from the government should be supported by all members of Parliament from the State.

In a statement here, Mr. Shashidhar said it has been 70 years since the Constitution was adopted by the country, but temples continue to be administered by the government rather than the devotees. This was against the Constitutional norms, he said. Article 26 should be amended and the temples should be spared from the government’s control to ensure that the money donated by the devotees is spent only for religious and spiritual activities. “The Central government should immediately bring in a new law,” he demanded.

Earlier, Mr. Ramaraju and Shashidhar visited the Chilkur Balaji temple and met the chief priest Soundararajan and Rangarajan. They said the temple stands out as an example where the devotees are given utmost importance and the VIP culture that crept into the temples across the State is avoided. The temple administration is an example of how temples can function independently in this country without any government interference.