Veteran Sanskrit scholar dies in Karimnagar

December 28, 2022 11:49 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Veteran Sanskrit scholar and Padmashri awardee Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi died at his residence in Karimnagar on Wednesday following a brief illness. He was 86.

The octogenarian had been suffering from age-related illness for the past few weeks, sources said.

Mr Vijayasarathi won numerous awards and wide critical acclaim for his literary prowess.

He mastered Sanskrit from his school days and went on to become an eminent Sanskrit scholar. He left behind a rich literary legacy.

Condolences poured in from various quarters over the death of the literary doyen.

In a statement, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the demise of Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi is an irreparable loss to Sanskrit literature in the country.

His life is an inspiration for the new generation poets, he said, conveying his condolences to the bereaved family of the veteran scholar.

Physically challenged writer dead

Meanwhile, B Rajeshwari, 40, the physically challenged writer, who made an indelible mark in Telugu literature by writing hundreds of poems with her toes, died at her residence in Sircilla town of Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Defying all odds, Rajeshwari, who hailed from a poor weavers’ family, proved her literary calibre with a flair for writing. Suddala Foundation published an anthology of the poems written by her in 2014.

Expressing his profound grief over the demise of the gifted writer Rajeshwari, Minister for Municipal Administration, IT and Industries K T Rama Rao conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.