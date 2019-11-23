Veteran CPI leader Yadagiri Reddy no more

Veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and three-time MLA of Ramannapet Assembly constituency, Gurram Yadagiri Reddy, passed away due to age-related illnesses in Hyderabad on Friday. He was 91.

He breathed his last at the residence of one of his sons at Champapet.

The body was later shifted to Maqdoom Bhavan, the CPI party office at Himayatnagar, for visitors to pay their last respects.

Yadagiri Reddy hails from Suddala village of Gundala mandal in the district. He won Ramannapet Assembly seat thrice, and in consecutive terms, in 1985, 1989 and 1994, twice against the then strong rival Vuppunuthala Purushottam Reddy from the Congress.

In fact, the fierce 1994 contest saw just a difference of 991 votes or 0.93% margin between the two.

The party, under Yadagiri Reddy, also commanded the highest vote share ever -- 59.49% -- in Ramannapet in 1985. The Assembly constituency existed till 2004, after which the delimitation of constituencies came into effect.

Leaders from across the political spectrum remember Mr. Reddy as a simple and honest man -- “one who sent his children to government schools, never bought a car or a house.”

For Chairman of the State Legislative Council, Gutha Sukender Reddy, “he was a man who lived by his ideology till the last.”

Bhongir Member of Parliament Komatireddy Venkat Reddy paid his respects and remembered Mr. Reddy as one of the heroes of the Telangana Armed Struggle, and a selfless leader. Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said the death of the senior Communist leader leaves a void in the political history of undivided Nalgonda. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.CPI secretary of Nalgonda, Palla Narismha Reddy, said the senior comrade never accumulated property or wealth in his long life in public service. Admiring him as a “role-model Communist,” he said his life will remain a lesson for politicians of today and the future.

Last rites of Mr. Yadagiri Reddy, he informed, will be held at his native place, Suddala, on Saturday.